Two arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following police operation in Ripon

Police used a warrant to enter a house in Ripon and seized a large quantity of powder, believed to be cocaine.

A number of other items including scales, mobile phones and cash, were also seized during the operation on Friday.

A local man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs with intent to supply and taken into custody.

They were interviewed and have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to be carried out, including forensic tests of the substances.

Inspector Penny Taylor said: “Information from communities is vital to help us tackle drug offending, and I would urge anyone who has information about drug activity to share it with us.