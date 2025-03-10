Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager run over and attacked in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for witnesses, doorbell and dashcam footage to assist an attempted murder investigation in Ripon.

At around 8.05pm on Sunday (March 9), a teenage boy was reported to have been run over by a blue VW Polo car when it mounted a kerb on King Edward Road.

While he was on the floor with a severe leg injury, it is believed he was further assaulted and possibly struck with a weapon.

While the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to a broken ankle, extensive police enquiries began in the Ripon area which resulted in the arrest of two attempted murder suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

They remain in custody for questioning while enquiries continue.

The VW Polo and another vehicle linked to the suspects have been recovered for forensic examination.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward as a matter of urgency as they work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply concerning incident.

“They are also appealing for nearby residents with doorbell cameras, and motorists with dashcams who were in the King Edward Road area of on Sunday at around 8pm, to check for relevant footage.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250042702 when providing any details regarding the incident.