Two arrested following high-speed police pursuit on major road between Harrogate and Leeds
Just before 11pm on Tuesday (March 4), officers went to stop a Ford Focus on Leeds Road in Harrogate because it had no headlights on.
However, instead of pulling over, the driver made off and sped along the A61 towards Leeds.
Eventually, just north of Leeds, the car struck a kerb and its tyres deflated.
Pursuing officers were on the scene immediately, and a passenger in the vehicle – a 17-year-old boy – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.
The driver ran away but was caught about 30 minutes later after a police helicopter, drone and dog unit were deployed to track him down.
The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drugs driving and theft of a motor vehicle.