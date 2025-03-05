Two arrested following high-speed police pursuit on major road between Harrogate and Leeds

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST

North Yorkshire Police has arrested two people following a high-speed pursuit between Harrogate and Leeds last night.

Just before 11pm on Tuesday (March 4), officers went to stop a Ford Focus on Leeds Road in Harrogate because it had no headlights on.

However, instead of pulling over, the driver made off and sped along the A61 towards Leeds.

Eventually, just north of Leeds, the car struck a kerb and its tyres deflated.

The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man following a high-speed pursuit on the A61 between Harrogate and Leeds

Pursuing officers were on the scene immediately, and a passenger in the vehicle – a 17-year-old boy – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

The driver ran away but was caught about 30 minutes later after a police helicopter, drone and dog unit were deployed to track him down.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drugs driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

