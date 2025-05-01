Two arrested following high-speed early morning police pursuit through Harrogate and Knaresborough
In the early hours of Wednesday (April 30), a vehicle believed to be linked to drug dealing failed to stop for officers who spotted the car near Menwith Hill
The vehicle drove off towards Harrogate along the A59 and through local villages, reaching speeds of up to 90mph.
Officers laid a stinger device near Bond End in Knaresborough, resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop in a nearby residential street where a man was seen to run off from the car.
Following a short search, officers found the suspect at a nearby address where he was arrested.
The 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, and suspected theft of a vehicle.
A 44-year-old woman, who remained in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
Both remain in police custody for questioning.