Two arrested as police search for two cars stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate
The so-called two-in-one burglary – where thieves break into a home to steal car keys - happened on Lime Street in Harrogate overnight on Tuesday 28 into Wednesday 29 November, between the hours of 10.30pm and 7.15am.
The offenders entered the house before taking two Skodas from the address.
One was a Fabia in white, registration YD14 NVT, and the other was a grey Octavia, registration FT10 0CY.
A man in his 20’s and a teenage boy, both from the Harrogate area, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
They have both been released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward if they have not already done so.
“In particular, officers are appealing for information or CCTV from the area, showing any suspicious activity around this time, or anyone who has seen the vehicles since the burglary.”
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC108 Brown.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230226608 when providing any details.