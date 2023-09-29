News you can trust since 1836
Two arrested and quad bike recovered after early morning pursuit near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two people and recovered a suspected stolen quad bike following an early morning pursuit near Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
At around 2.15am on Thursday morning, police received a call from a member of the public to report a quad bike which was travelling at close proximity to a car.

The quad had two people on, who were riding without helmets.

Roads policing units immediately flooded the area and within 15 minutes they had deployed a police stinger unit to Harewood bridge.

Police have arrested two people and recovered a suspected stolen quad bike following a pursuit near HarrogatePolice have arrested two people and recovered a suspected stolen quad bike following a pursuit near Harrogate
The stinger deflated the tyres of the quad and vehicle.

The car was stopped in Harewood and the two occupants a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences.

The quad continued traveling along the A61 towards Leeds and a West Yorkshire Police unit was also successful at stinging the quad’s tyres.

A short time later the quad, which is suspected stolen, was found abandoned by officers and recovered.

Chief Inspector Alex Langley from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the eagle-eyed member of the public for reporting this information to us.

“If something looks not quite right, then it probably isn’t, especially in the early hours of the morning.

“We take all reports of rural crime extremely seriously and will endeavour to deploy police recourses to the area immediately.”

The two people who were arrested currently remain in police custody.

Enquires are continuing to identify the outstanding suspects and the owner of the quad.