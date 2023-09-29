Two arrested and quad bike recovered after early morning pursuit near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 2.15am on Thursday morning, police received a call from a member of the public to report a quad bike which was travelling at close proximity to a car.

The quad had two people on, who were riding without helmets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads policing units immediately flooded the area and within 15 minutes they had deployed a police stinger unit to Harewood bridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested two people and recovered a suspected stolen quad bike following a pursuit near Harrogate

The stinger deflated the tyres of the quad and vehicle.

The car was stopped in Harewood and the two occupants a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences.

The quad continued traveling along the A61 towards Leeds and a West Yorkshire Police unit was also successful at stinging the quad’s tyres.

A short time later the quad, which is suspected stolen, was found abandoned by officers and recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Alex Langley from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the eagle-eyed member of the public for reporting this information to us.

“If something looks not quite right, then it probably isn’t, especially in the early hours of the morning.

“We take all reports of rural crime extremely seriously and will endeavour to deploy police recourses to the area immediately.”

The two people who were arrested currently remain in police custody.