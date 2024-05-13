Two arrested after man stabbed following violent incident in Harrogate as police launch investigation
Officers were called to the Mayfield Grove area just before 7.30pm on Sunday (May 12) to find a man had suffered an injury to his hand.
A short time later, two men were arrested in connection with the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent.
Both currently remain in police custody.
Following the incident, the victim received treatment in hospital for minor injuries.
Superintendent Teresa Lam, Senior Commander for the Harrogate district, said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Harrogate, and they will not be tolerated.
"An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances.
"I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing wider threat to the general public.
“Anyone with any information that could help us with our enquiries, however small, including any eyewitness accounts, CCTV or doorbell footage, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101."
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240083406 when providing any details regarding the incident.