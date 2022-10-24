Two arrested after black Mercedes car is stolen in Harrogate burglary from house

Harrogate Police are appealing for anyone who has information about the car incident to get in touch.

In the early hours of Friday, October 21, a burglary happened at an address in Harcourt Drive in Harrogate.

During the burglary, a black Mercedes G Class, registration YK71 NKZ, was stolen from the property.

Police officers are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident, or the stolen car, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass on the information to the Police Force Control room, quoting reference number 12220187200.