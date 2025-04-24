Twenty two people arrested in 24 hours during major police operation across Harrogate district
Operation Tornado took place yesterday (Wednesday, April 23) focusing on crimes that officers deal with every day and done by co-ordinating a high number of police resources in a specific area.
Extensive residential and rural patrols have taken place across the wider district, including Ripon, rural areas and surrounding villages.
The results from the operation in the Harrogate district include:
- Nine people arrested for drug offences after three warrants were executed at addresses across Harrogate and further addresses were visited. They were taken into custody on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply drugs and conspiring to supply Class A and B drugs. Drugs were seized during searches of the addresses.
- An assortment of weapons, including air pistols and knives, were seized along with drugs at a property in Harrogate, with two arrested on suspicion of weapons offences as well as drug offences.
- Three people were arrested over immigration offences during visits to businesses in Harrogate town centre.
- A stolen motorbike was recovered in Ripon.
- Five wanted people were located and arrested by teams patrolling key areas by car.
- A man was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and suspected stolen items were recovered from an address.
- Officers from across the ranks, including the Deputy Chief Constable, have been on the beat in Harrogate town centre to speak to residents and visitors.
- In more remote areas, the Rural Task Force has been on patrol and carrying out crime prevention visits to farms and other rural businesses.
- In Northallerton, four men were arrested by teams after receiving reports of a commercial burglary in progress at an industrial site.
- An off-road motorbike team has been patrolling large parts of the district, on the lookout for illegal motorcycle use, stolen vehicles and unlawful riding.
- Roads policing teams have been keeping motorists safe during their patrols, while dealing with motoring offences and vehicle crime.
Superintendent Teresa Lam, Commander for the Harrogate district, said: “Operation Tornado has again made a massive impact in just 24 hours, with a significant number of people arrested for serious offences.
“It’s also been great talking to residents and business owners while we’ve been out and about.
"Conversations like these, alongside the crime prevention initiatives that we’ve been delivering, really help us stand side-by-side with communities.
“We want this combination of no-nonsense crime enforcement and community engagement to reassure people that we’re here for them, as we make what’s already a very safe part of the country even safer.”
Operation Tornado moves around North Yorkshire, with large-scale deployments in different districts on different dates.
It was launched in April 2024 by Chief Constable Tim Forber to proactively target criminals, disrupt crime and respond to issues raised by communities across the county.