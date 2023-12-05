Tributes paid to "utterly beautiful soul" as Harrogate teenager receives life sentence for murder of Seb Mitchell

The family of Seb Mitchell, who was murdered a week before his 18th birthday, have paid tribute to their "talented and supportive son, brother, grandson, friend and cousin".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seb died in hospital on February 21 after being stabbed through the heart during an incident at a house on Claro Road in Harrogate.

A group of friends had been drinking and socialising on the evening of Saturday, February 18 when an argument broke out between Seb and Dylan Cranfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An altercation then developed which resulted in Cranfield taking a large kitchen knife from a nearby knife block and fatally stabbing Seb.

Seb Mitchell died in hospital after being stabbed through the heart during an incident at a house in Harrogate

Tragically, despite the significant efforts of medical staff, Seb died in hospital three days later.

Cranfield will serve a minimum of 11 years in prison after receiving a life sentence for the murder of Seb.

Sonya Mitchell, Seb’s heartbroken mother, said that Cranfield had committed “the ultimate betrayal” by killing his friend which had destroyed her family’s life.

“Seb was my baby, the youngest of our five boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seb was one of the good guys, the best and he loved his life," she said.

“The day that Seb died was the day our lives and many other lives in the Harrogate community and beyond changed forever.

“We received the devastating news that although the knife wound had been repaired in his heart, it was not enough to save his life.

"It was the day our family of seven was shattered and broken into a family of six.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonya said her family were enduring a “life sentence of pain and misery that will never, ever leave us”.

She added: “Seb was a beautiful soul, a courteous, bright, funny, popular, talented and supportive son, brother, grandson, friend and cousin loved by so many people.

“It’s impossible to comprehend the needless, senseless and violent way such a wonderful young man died.

“He was ripped away from us all forever, leaving a Seb-shaped hole in our hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the dreadful incident in February, every day is felt with sadness, tears and a heartache (from) losing Seb in such a ruthless and barbaric way.

"He had such a bright future ahead of him.

“Whatever sentence is given to Seb’s murderer will never be enough - Seb will still be dead.

“I will still be dreading going to bed every night and dreading waking up the following morning to the awful realisation that I will never, ever see my beautiful, happy, smiling boy again, never hear his laugh, never see him evolve from the loving, kind teenage boy into the brilliant young man we all know he would have been.”

Lynette Fellows, Seb’s grandmother, added: “It’s impossible for me to quantify the abject misery, pain and distress this has had on us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The loss of a dearly loved child (and) grandchild in the most brutal and senseless of ways has caused a grief so profound no-one can imagine.

“Seb had so many friends and talents with so much to give in the future – he had such a zest for life.

“Sadly, this future has been cut short in the most cruel and senseless way.”

She said her beloved grandson was kind to people and animals alike and “those blue eyes always sparkled with love and a sense of fun”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Mitchell, Seb’s eldest brother, said: "No amount of justice will ever compensate for the loss of Seb.

"He was an utterly beautiful soul who filled all of our lives with laughter and treated everyone he met with love and kindness.

"The chasm in our lives from his loss will never be filled.

"I urge anybody listening to this that carries a knife or thinks it is acceptable to pick up a knife in anger to think again.

"All it takes is one knife, one moment, one stab, and suddenly you are a killer.