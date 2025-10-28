Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ man following fatal collision on major road in Harrogate district
Nicholas Parkin, 52, from Beckwithshaw, died following a single-vehicle collision on Pot Bank at approximately 10pm on Friday, October 24.
The incident involved Mr Parkin’s blue Citroën C2, which left the road and collided with a tree.
The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday (October 25) to allow for investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.
In a statement released through North Yorkshire Police, Nicholas’s family described him as a ‘much-loved family member’.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with his family at this sad time as we continue to appeal for witnesses and information.”
If you saw the C2 prior to the collision or the collision itself, or have any relevant dashcam footage, you get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250201505 when providing any details regarding the incident.