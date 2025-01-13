Tributes paid to Knaresborough father and police officer tragically killed in A19 collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a man from Knaresborough and a police officer who were tragically killed in a collision at the weekend.

PC Rosie Prior, 45, had stopped to help Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, and was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby near Thirsk, when they were hit by a HGV lorry at around 8.55am on Saturday, January 11.

PC Prior had pulled over to help other motorists who had been in an earlier, separate collision between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

A teenage boy from the Audi is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Paying tribute to PC Prior, Tim Forber, Chief Constable at North Yorkshire Police, said: “It is with profound sadness to confirm the death of PC Rosie Prior on Saturday morning who was tragically killed while helping at the scene of a separate collision on the A19 near Bagby.

“We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace.

"They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.

“Rosie’s response team colleagues in York, and from around the force, are being supported at this extremely difficult time.”

PC Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

Her family have described her as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and will be deeply missed.”

Mr Welford’s family have issued the following statement: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and friends."