Top Harrogate boxer jailed after biting man’s ear during scuffle in town centre bar

Guy Kitching, 21, a highly rated professional boxer, was found guilty of wounding with intent this week following a trial at York Crown Court.

The incident occurred at The Foundry Project in The Ginnel on December 27, 2021.

A doorman who worked at the bar told the court it was a busy night during the Christmas period and that the scene was “quite chaotic”.

Guy Kitching, 21, has been jailed for more than seven years after biting a man's ear during a scuffle in a Harrogate bar

He said he intervened following a disturbance and a man told him he had been bitten.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Helen Towers, Kitching, of Hillbank View, Harrogate, admitted that he and the named victim had come across each other at the top of the stairs inside the bar and that an argument broke out, but denied biting him.

A scuffle broke out and door staff intervened.

It was said that at one point, Kitching and the victim were “wrestling” on a table.

Ms Towers told the jury that the victim ended up with a serious wound to his ear and there was said to be some “background” to the incident.

Earlier this year, Kitching hit local newspaper headlines after notching up his first professional boxing victory in a performance described by his trainer as “perhaps the best debut performance I have ever seen”.

The former Rossett School pupil, who trained at ABC boxing club in Leeds, enjoyed a distinguished amateur career before gaining his professional licence and signing for VIP Promotions.

A part-time roofer by trade, Kitching finished many of his 23 amateur bouts by stoppage, winning several Yorkshire belts and qualifying for national finals.