Three-year-old girl in buggy hit around head outside school by woman in electric wheelchair
A three-year-old girl was assaulted by a woman in an electric wheelchair in Harrogate last week.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident on Skipton Road on Wednesday, July 21. It happened near to Grove Road Primary School between 10.20am and 10.30am when the mother of the child, who was being pushed in a buggy, was stopped by the suspect to speak to her.
The suspect is believed to have grabbed the girl while she was still in the pushchair, and pinched her ear, causing fluid to appear, before hitting the girl on the head three times. The child did not require medical treatment.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12210164772. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.