Three-year-old girl in buggy hit around head outside school by woman in electric wheelchair

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident on Skipton Road on Wednesday, July 21. It happened near to Grove Road Primary School between 10.20am and 10.30am when the mother of the child, who was being pushed in a buggy, was stopped by the suspect to speak to her.

The suspect is believed to have grabbed the girl while she was still in the pushchair, and pinched her ear, causing fluid to appear, before hitting the girl on the head three times. The child did not require medical treatment.

