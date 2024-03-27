Three teenagers arrested in Harrogate after throwing fire extinguishers, poles and glass from top of building

Harrogate police have arrested three teenagers following an incident in the town centre in which fire extinguishers, poles and boxes were thrown from a roof onto the street below.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:48 GMT
The arrests followed a call-out just before 2am on Wednesday, March 27 when police officers were called to Parliament Street in following a report of a burglary at a property.

CCTV footage in the area showed three young people throwing items from the top floor of the property into the street.

Items included fire extinguishers, poles and boxes, one of which contained an amount of glass bottles, which smashed across the road.

Harrogate police called to emergency incident - Road closures were put in place along Parliament Street while emergency crews attended the scene. (Picture contributed)Harrogate police called to emergency incident - Road closures were put in place along Parliament Street while emergency crews attended the scene. (Picture contributed)
Specialist officers, including negotiators were called to the property bringing the incident to a safe conclusion around 6.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to assist.

Highways were also requested to clear the road of debris with the road reopening around 8am.

Road closures were put in place along Parliament Street while emergency crews attended the scene.

Three boys aged, 15, 16 and 17-years-old were arrested a short time later on suspicion of burglary and affray.

They remain in police custody while the investigation continues.