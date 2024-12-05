Three teenagers arrested following dangerous high-speed police chase through Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has arrested three people following a high-speed chase which saw them driving on the wrong side of the road in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Monday (December 3) at approximately 7.30pm, when police were made aware of a vehicle that possibly contained a wanted person that was heading towards Harrogate.

Specialist Operations officers flooded the area and it wasn’t long before an unmarked car spotted the vehicle travelling at speed on John Metcalfe Way.

A stinger site was set up in Starbeck where officers successfully stung its tyres, but it continued along the High Street.

A short pursuit commenced at speed as it began to overtake members of the public whilst travelling on the wrong side of the road before it entered Hookstone Wood Road car park.

It deviated off road into a wooded area and slowly hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Two passengers were arrested in the vehicle but the third ran into woodland.

Officers searched the area and a short time later, a man was found in the grounds of St John Fisher Catholic High School.

A search of the vehicle found £505 in cash.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, theft of a vehicle and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

The other two occupants, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

All three currently remain in police custody.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our sights are firmly focused on intercepting those who think that it’s acceptable to use our road network for criminality, including the distribution of drugs and taking other people’s property.

"As usual, we will be back out in force across the 6,000 miles of roads, relentlessly looking to disrupt criminal activity.”