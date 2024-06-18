Three people assaulted following altercation in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Oxford Street, at the junction with Beulah Street, at approximately 4.20pm on Friday (June 14) where an altercation occurred outside the Blue Cross charity shop and three people were assaulted.
Following the incident, officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.
A number of people witnessed the incident and officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information that has not spoken to the police, to come forward.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240105255 when providing any details regarding the incident.