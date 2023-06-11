News you can trust since 1836
Three men due to appear in court after man suffers stab wounds in Harrogate

Three men from the West Yorkshire area are due in court tomorrow (Monday June 12) following an incident in Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds in the Dragon Road area of the town just after 9.30pm on Thursday June 8.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Three men have been charged in connection with a Harrogate woundingThree men have been charged in connection with a Harrogate wounding
They have all since been charged with wounding with intent, and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Monday June 12.

One has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possessing a knife in a public place.

Another has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I hope members of public in Harrogate are reassured by the swift police response in this case, which has resulted in three men being charged.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare in our area.

"Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased local patrols, and will be happy to speak to residents if they have any further concerns.”