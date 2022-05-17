Three men arrested following theft of trailer near Boroughbridge

The suspects were stopped and arrested by officers within 20 minutes of the report of a trailer theft.

At about 9.20pm on Monday, May 16, North Yorkshire Police were called with a report that suspects had been spotted breaking into a compound near Boroughbridge and making off with a stolen trailer.

Security cameras at the premises picked up a partial registration number of the vehicle, a Land Rover Discovery, and within minutes it was located by police on the A1(M) heading south.

The Land Rover began to make a u-turn in the carriageway, but officers quickly managed to bring it to a stop, just after junction 45.

Three occupants, all men in their 30s, were arrested at the scene, on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.