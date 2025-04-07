Three arrests made after computer equipment stolen from Harrogate business

Three men have been arrested after police responded immediately to a burglary at a business in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police received a report shortly after 4am on Saturday April 5, that an alarm was going off and a hole had been made in the wall of a warehouse at Hornbeam Park.

Computer equipment had been stolen from inside.

As officers made their way to the site, they came across a black VW car being driven away from the scene, in suspicious circumstances.

The car was stopped, and three men inside were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were later bailed, with conditions not to re-enter North Yorkshire, while the investigation continues.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the stolen property.

