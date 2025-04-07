Three arrests made after computer equipment stolen from Harrogate business

Three arrests were made following the incident

Three men have been arrested after police responded immediately to a burglary at a business in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police received a report shortly after 4am on Saturday April 5, that an alarm was going off and a hole had been made in the wall of a warehouse at Hornbeam Park.

Computer equipment had been stolen from inside.

As officers made their way to the site, they came across a black VW car being driven away from the scene, in suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was stopped, and three men inside were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were later bailed, with conditions not to re-enter North Yorkshire, while the investigation continues.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the stolen property.