Three arrested and stolen Land Rover recovered following high speed chase from Boroughbridge to York

Police were contacted just after 2am on Wednesday morning in relation to a quad bike travelling on the A168 near Boroughbridge.

Officers immediately attended the area and noticed a Land Rover acting suspiciously.

Police followed the Land Rover and requested it to stop, however the driver wasn’t keen and made off at high speed.

A pursuit commenced along the A59 towards York and a further police unit set up a stinger site on the A1237 at York.

All four tyres of the Land Rover were stung but it continued for a short time before it eventually lost control and crashed.

Police also sighted an Audi in the same area that was acting suspiciously.

Officers stopped the vehicle and then established that it had been seen with the Land Rover earlier that night.

The Land Rover was confirmed as stolen from an address along with two quad bikes.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

The 24-year-old man was charged with failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

He has been remanded in custody and recalled to prison.