North Yorkshire Police has made three arrests after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital with laceration wounds following an incident at Nidd Viaduct, Harrogate on Wednesday night (July 24).

Three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 15, all from the Harrogate area have been arrested.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the altercation which occurred in Bilton near Harrogate

The ambulance service alerted police to the incident at 4.43pm on Wednesday (July 24).

Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

The boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

A cordon was put in place to allow forensic investigation work to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said: “There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.

“The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries.

“Harrogate is a close community and understandably an incident like this will bring great concern to the public.

“Anyone who has any concerns should speak to an officer. “