Three arrested after criminal damage incident in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have arrested three youngsters following a criminal damage incident at Harrogate Theatre this morning.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:25 am
Shortly before 4am Tuesday, January 25, police were called to reports of young people on the roof of Harrogate Theatre on Cheltenham Parade.
The group were believed to be throwing projectiles from the roof.
Officers attended with colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the young people were brought safely to the ground.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with this incident.