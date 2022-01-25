Three arrested after criminal damage incident in Harrogate

Shortly before 4am Tuesday, January 25, police were called to reports of young people on the roof of Harrogate Theatre on Cheltenham Parade.

The group were believed to be throwing projectiles from the roof.

Officers attended with colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the young people were brought safely to the ground.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three youngsters following a criminal damage incident at Harrogate Theatre