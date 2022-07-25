Three 18-year-old men arrested after knife point robbery and dramatic police chase through Harrogate town centre

It began when after a person was robbed at knife point at 3.30pm in Knaresborough Road on Saturday, July 23.

A manhunt ensued to find those responsible.

On Sunday, July 23, the three men were spotted on CCTV cameras in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teenagers have been arrested after an armed robbery led to a dramatic police chase through Harrogate town centre.

Officers swooped into the area and found the group on Parliament Street.

After police attempted to stop them, the group fled.

This led to separate foot chases across the town centre.

The three males were tackled to the floor before being detained.

Officers found weapons on the three men including a glass ball in a sock and three large blades. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

Officers found weapons on the three men including a glass ball in a sock and three large blades.

The men, all aged 18, from Leeds and Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and robbery.

One of the men was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

A weapon seized by police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in our county but tackling violent crime and taking horrific weapons such as these off our streets is a priority for us.

“We are absolutely committed to doing all we can to prevent this and to prosecute those who commit or attempt to commit such offences.