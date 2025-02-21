Thousands of pounds in damage caused at reservoir car parks in Harrogate district as police launch investigation
The car parks at Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir have been repeatedly targeted and vandalised by unknown suspects who have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the signage and equipment fitted on site.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating criminal damage incidents which have been reported to us by the Site Manager at the Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir car parks.
“We are actively investigating these reports but we do need your help to find those responsible.”
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250022012 when providing any details regarding the incident.