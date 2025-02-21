Thousands of pounds in damage caused at reservoir car parks in Harrogate district as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after vandals caused criminal damage at two reservoir car parks in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car parks at Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir have been repeatedly targeted and vandalised by unknown suspects who have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the signage and equipment fitted on site.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating criminal damage incidents which have been reported to us by the Site Manager at the Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are actively investigating these reports but we do need your help to find those responsible.”

The police have launched an investigation after vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at the Fewston and Swinsty Reservoir car parks near Harrogate

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250022012 when providing any details regarding the incident.