Thirty drivers stopped in police road safety operation in accident blackspot area between Harrogate and Ripon

Thirty vehicles were stopped as part of a road safety enforcement on a stretch of road between Harrogate and Ripon where a string of serious and fatal collisions have taken place.

Officers from Harrogate Response and the local Neighbourhood policing team, with the support of roads policing officers, conducted the road safety enforcement operation in partnership with the DVSA yesterday (April 7).

Officers were deployed along the A61 between Bishop Monkton and Ripley in unmarked vehicles and on an unmarked motorbike to identify road-related offences.

The location was chosen following several serious and fatal collisions which have occurred on the A61 between Harrogate and Ripon, the most recent being on Saturday April 5.

Police say in total, almost 30 vehicles were stopped, four of those checked were issued an immediate prohibition for various dangerous driving defects that needed immediate rectification.

Officers issued eight traffic offence reports for mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt, one vehicle was seized.

The lead for yesterday’s operation, PC Gareth Skelton from North Yorkshire Police said: “Keeping our roads safe is paramount, which is why we launched this operation on this stretch of road.

“During April, we are having an intense focus on the five main causes of fatal collisions which are, drink or drugs, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, excess/inappropriate speed and careless/dangerous driving.

“My message to anyone who is committing one of these fatal five offences on North Yorkshire’s roads is quite simple, we’re not having it.

"Working 24/7 we will continue to be relentless with our approach to reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on the road network.”