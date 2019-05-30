Thirteen men dodge jail over 'Wild West saloon' fight in Headingley's Arc Bar

Thirteen men have been ordered to do unpaid over work over a 'Wild West saloon' fight in a Headingley bar.

A judge told the men it was only due to their early pleas of guilty to affray that has saved them from going to prison over the incident at Arc Bar.

Leeds Crown Court

The defendants are among 21 men being sentenced today over the violence inside the bar on February 17 last year.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This was a disgraceful incident.

"Having watched the video of the incident several times this morning, what I can't help noticing is that there are bar staff cowering in fear and other members of the public in the bar.

"This was a terrifying incident and all of you were involved.

"Any participation in violence of this nature, irrespective of your precise roles, is serious."

Eight men were made the subject of a 12-month community order and told to do 300 hours of unpaid work.

They are: Benjamin Marzullo, 26, of Primrose Drive, Leeds; Owen McDonagh, 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Leeds; Curtis Fleming, 22, of Henshaw Avenue, Yeadon; Oliver Galley, 22, of Middle Farm, Harrogate; Kyle Hancock, 22, of Banksfield Avenue, Yeadon; Liam Lamb, 22, of Haw View, Yeadon; Harry Walker, 22, of Lea Mill Park Drive, Leeds, and Billy Wild, 21, of Aire Grove, Yeadon.

Read more: Leeds burglar broke into house as mum and baby slept

Five defendants were given 12-month community orders with 250 hours of unpaid.

They are: Lewis Bond, 21, of Beech Way, Whinmoor, Leeds; Robert Ives, 23, of St Lukes Close, Wetherby; Louis McShane, 25, of Whitelaithe Approach, Whinmoor; Jamie Wild, 22, of Willow Close, Guiseley, and Matthew Wild, 23, of Manston Grove, Cross Gates.

Earlier, Leeds Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the mass brawl which was described as 'reminiscent of a Wild West saloon'.

The incident lasted three and a half minutes.

Staff were outnumbered and members of the public were caught up in the violence which broke out when men from two different groups confronted each other.

The incident was captured from several different angles on the bar's CCTV system.

Prosecutor Howard Shaw said: "The scenes captured on the CCTV are more reminiscent of a saloon in Dodge City in the Wild West rather than a pub in Headingley."

Violence erupted when Thomas Walker and Matthew Wild from one "faction" confronted Harry Walker from the other group.

The fighting involved multiple punches being thrown and people being kicked and stamped upon as they were on the ground.

Bar stools were also thrown and glasses were smashed.

Read more: Teenager to go on trial accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl in Hunslet

The bar manager was also assaulted and struck with a bar stool during the disturbance.

Only one of the defendants suffered injuries in the incident.

Marcus Lamb had to be taken to hospital to have eight stitches in his head. He also suffered broken ribs.

Mr Shaw said Lamb was initially treated as a victim until they saw his behaviour on the CCTV footage.

The prosecutor said police arrested the defendants in the weeks after the incident when the footage was released during a media appeal to trace suspects.

The eight remaining defendants are to be sentenced this afternoon.

They are: Marcus Lamb, 27, of Queenswood Court, Headingley; Dalian Cash, 24, of Litton Way, Whinmoor, Leeds; Michael McDonagh, 26, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft; George Milner, 27, of Cedar Drive, Leeds; Michael Roberts, 29, of Pendas Grove, Cross Gates; Christopher Booth, 43, of Gamble Hill Rise, Bramley; Jordan Smith, 23, of The Orchards, Cross Green, and Thomas Walker, 24, of Whitelaithe Gardens, Whinmoor.

The hearing continues