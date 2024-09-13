'Think before you pay' - North Yorkshire Police issues bogus parking fine scam warning

By Louise French
Published 13th Sep 2024, 17:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 17:02 BST
North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to take extra care before paying potentially bogus parking finesplaceholder image
North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to take extra care before paying potentially bogus parking fines
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after it was made aware of a parking fine scam operating in the county.

Officers at North Yorkshire Police say they have received six reports in the last three days of residents getting a text telling them to pay a parking fine.

The message includes a link to pay, and suggests the fine will increase if not paid within 28 days.

The messages come from mobile numbers starting 07, and the link takes the user to a website that looks like an official Government one.

One example included the words “you’re in trouble with your local council” – a turn of phrase which made the recipient suspect it wasn’t genuine.

Another example referred to a location where the recipient definitely hadn’t been.

None of the six people who reported it to police handed over any money, but others may not have been so vigilant.

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page read: “Please share this warning with friends and family.

“If you receive an unexpected message with a link, be extremely cautious – think carefully before you do anything, and delete it if you’re not 100% certain it’s legitimate.”

