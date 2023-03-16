The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the district in January.

The data shows that there were 332 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of January.

There have been 3994 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk

1 . Parliament Street, Harrogate There were nine violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in January 2023

2 . Harclay Garth, Boroughbridge There were six violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Harclay Garth in January 2023

3 . Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Fairfax Avenue in January 2023

4 . North Street, Ripon There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near North Street in January 2023