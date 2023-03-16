These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the district in January.
The data shows that there were 332 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of January.
There have been 3994 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/