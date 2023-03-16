News you can trust since 1836
These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the district in January.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT

The data shows that there were 332 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of January.

There have been 3994 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the twelve streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in January 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were nine violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in January 2023

1. Parliament Street, Harrogate

There were nine violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in January 2023 Photo: Archive

There were six violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Harclay Garth in January 2023

2. Harclay Garth, Boroughbridge

There were six violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Harclay Garth in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Fairfax Avenue in January 2023

3. Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate

There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Fairfax Avenue in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near North Street in January 2023

4. North Street, Ripon

There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near North Street in January 2023 Photo: Google Maps

