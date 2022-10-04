News you can trust since 1836
We reveal the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district in July 2022

These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district

The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the district in July 2022.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:42 am

The data shows that there were 351 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of July.

There have been 3780 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in July 2022 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Dene Park, Harrogate

There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Dene Park in July 2022

2. Harrogate Road, Harrogate

There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Harrogate Road in July 2022

3. Nunnington Crescent, Harrogate

There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Nunnington Crescent in July 2022

4. Willow Grove, Boroughbridge

There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Willow Grove in July 2022

