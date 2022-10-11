These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The data shows that there were 287 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of August from across the district.

There have been 2978 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in August according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Oxford Place, Harrogate There were seven anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. West Cliffe Grove, Harrogate There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near West Cliffe Grove in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Castlegate, Knaresborough There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Castlegate in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Church Avenue, Harrogate There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Church Avenue in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales