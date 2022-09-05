These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The data shows that there were 245 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of June from across the Harrogate district.

There have been 3214 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in June according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Haywra Street, Harrogate There were seven anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Haywra Street in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hay-a-Park Lane, Knaresborough There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Hay-a-Park Lane in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Crescent in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cold Bath Road, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Cold Bath Road in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales