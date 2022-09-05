These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
The police.uk website has released data showing where every recorded anti-social behaviour offence took place across the Harrogate district in June 2022.
By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:52 pm
The data shows that there were 245 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of June from across the Harrogate district.
There have been 3214 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in June according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/
Page 1 of 3