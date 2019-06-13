These are the offenders who have appeared at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court

The following cases were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on May 30:

Ryan George McMillan, 28, of Chatsworth Road, Harrogate, was given a community order for taking a car in Copgrove without the owner’s consent, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and damaging the car and a tree in an accident. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to complete 12 months’ treatment for alcohol dependency, and was placed under a curfew for six months. No separate penalties were imposed for driving without a licence and without insurance.

Scott Rowntree, 46, of James Reckitt Avenue, Hull, was given a community order for assaulting a man by beating him and for stealing his car keys at Junction 47 of the A1(M) at Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay compensation of £427.50, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £310, and to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Timothy Webster, 37, of Rhyl Close, Bransholme, Hull, was given a community order for assaulting a man by beating him at Junction 47 of the A1(M) at Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay compensation of £327.50, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £310, and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

John Paul Wilson, 19, of Holmefield Road, Ripon, was given a community order for riding someone else’s cycle in breach of a criminal behaviour order. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

The following were dealt with at the court on June 3:

Charlotte Nicolle Best, 29, of Winrose Approach, Leeds, was given a community order for handling stolen goods, namely clothing worth £1,156.95 taken from River Island, New Look and Claire’s in Harrogate. She was given a six-month curfew and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Sean Philip MacDonald, 32, of Duck Hill, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for possession of amphetamine at Harrogate Police Station. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, and magistrates ordered that the drug be destroyed. No separate penalty was imposed for causing a man to drive on Otley Road, Harrogate, without a licence.

The following were dealt with at the court on June 6:

Jaike Russell Paton, 21, of Wetherby Road, Sicklinghall, was fined £80 for trying to sell a flute that was not in his possession to gain £75 for himself. He was ordered to pay compensation of £75, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Tom Oliver Neate, 31, of Main Street, Ripley, was fined £115 for driving on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe in excess of the 70mph speed limit. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and three points were added to his licence.

The following were dealt with at the court on June 6:

Aaron Russell Atkinson, 38, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was given a community order for assaulting a man by beating him in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was placed under an eight-week curfew. Magistrates also imposed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Sean Cunningham, 39, of Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £246 for driving on the M62 at Bradford in excess of the 70mph speed limit. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and five licence points.

Charles Norris, 28, of Hollins Road, Harrogate, was fined £60 for keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £100.

The following was dealt with on June 10:

Stephen Jonathan Daniel, 40, of Park Close, Knaresborough, was given a 26-week prison sentence for assaulting a woman in Harrogate and causing her actual bodily harm while subject to a community order imposed for driving under the influence of alcohol and while disqualified. A concurrent four-week prison sentence was also imposed for causing £300 of damage to the woman’s mobile phone. The previous community order was revoked.