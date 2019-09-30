These are the offenders who have appeared at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court

We take a look at who has appeared in court this month...

Knaresborough church's heartbreak as centuries-old stained glass window is cruelly smashed by vandals

The following cases were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on September 2:

Mark Snowden, 46, of Whitcliffe Drive, Ripon, was given an 11-week prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation of £400 for threatening to damage a security camera in Harrogate when prohibited from doing so and while subject to a suspended sentence.

The following cases were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on September 5:

Charlie Roy Nelson, 25, of High Street, Harrogate, was fined £100 for failing to stop after an accident on Skipton Road, Harrogate. A community order originally imposed for the offence was revoked.

Stefan Antonio Slack, 25, of Avenue Street, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out ten hours of unpaid work in addition to 60 hours imposed by an original community order after he failed to comply with its requirements. He was also ordered to pay costs of £60.

Jamie Lee Crawshaw, 24, of Lincoln Grove, Harrogate, was fined £92 for causing £150 worth of damage to the door of a taxi rank on Station Parade, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150, a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Benjamin Luke Steel, 30, of Burns Way, Harrogate, was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85 for stealing a laptop from a man in Harrogate.

These are the 10 areas of Harrogate with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

Christopher Burns, 51, of Didsbury Road, Stockport, was given a community order for driving at Fewston while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months, to be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of an approved course.

The following cases were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on September 19:

David Andrew Lischke, 42, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £80 for stealing, jointly with another man, eggs and soft drinks worth £100 from Appleton’s Butchers in Ripon. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jess Mayman, 59, of Common Lane, East Ardsley, Wakefield, was fined £40 for possession of cocaine at Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Damien Oliver, 27, of Ainsty Road, Harrogate, was fined £346 for assaulting a man in Parliament Street, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Michael Anthony Smith, 53, of no fixed address, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing, jointly with another man, eggs and soft drinks worth £100 from Appleton’s Butchers in Ripon. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Angela Helen Snow, 33, of High Street, Pateley Bridge, was given a community order for driving on Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge, while under the influence of alcohol. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months, to be reduced by 36 weeks on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

This is how Harrogate businesses affected by the UCI cycling championships can give feedback on the event

Simon John Milner, 41, of Langcliffe Place, Langcliffe, Settle, was given a six-month conditional discharge for being in charge of a vehicle at Hutton Conyers, Ripon, while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21 and costs of £85, and ten points were added to his licence.

Riorden Lishke, 18, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined £40 for stealing two televisions worth £509 from Asda in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £254 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Jack Michael Milner, 22, of Dudley Walk, Ripon, was fined £40 for stealing two televisions worth £509 from Asda in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £254 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Haris Adeel Ahmed, 25, of Carlton House Terrace, Halifax, was given a community order for exposing himself with the intention of being seen and causing alarm or distress at York Road, Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620, and to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to sign the register in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act for five years.