These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court from January 2, 2024

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on January 2:

Adam Gough, 42, of Grove Road, Wetherby, was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in York.

He was in a Volkswagen vehicle which was travelling above the 60mph limit on the A64 at Heslington on April 28 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge.

John Paul Holdsworth, 44, of Marton-cum-Grafton village, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged motoring offence.

The allegation, which was proved in his absence, was that Holdsworth failed to give Ripon police information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Transit van allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence.

He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £264 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on January 3:

Gabrielle Alderton, 29, of Albany Avenue, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching a community order.

She failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two induction appointments with the Probation Service in October 2023.

She was ordered to complete an extra five days’ rehabilitation activity to mark the breach and continue her drug-treatment programme.

Leeds United player Brenden Aaronson, from Harrogate, was given a six-month driving ban for speeding in his Mercedes AMG at The Stray. Aaronson, 23, of Victoria Avenue, broke a 30mph limit on the A6040 Knaresborough Road on March 12 last year.

He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £266 surcharge. A further allegation that he failed to give police information relating to the driver of a Mercedes involved in an alleged motoring offence was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Aaronson, a USA international, is currently on loan to German Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

Thomas William Parker, 32, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, was fined £400 and had seven points added to his licence for driving without insurance, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances.

The offence was detected in Fewston Crescent, Harrogate, on December 5, 2022, when Parker was driving a Suzuki Jimny.

He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £160 surcharge but there was no driving ban due to his work and caring commitments.

Andrew Thubron, 35, of Highwayman Road, Boroughbridge, was fined £112 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance.

The offence was detected on the A168 at Knaresborough on March 5 last year when he was driving an Audi. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £45 surcharge.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on January 4:

Shoplifter Natalie Jayne Ives, 31, of Dragon Terrace, Harrogate, was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation after breaching a community order.

The original order was imposed in March last year for four counts of theft including shoplifting at the Asda branch in Harrogate and stealing £30 of clothes from the St Michael’s Hospice Charity Shop in Church Avenue.

Ives was re-sentenced for those offences and a new 12-month community order was imposed including a six-month drug-rehabilitation programme and up to 24 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Ethan Wells-Smith, 30, of Almsford Drive, Harrogate, was given a 16-week jail sentence after breaching a suspended jail sentence by the committing a further offence during the currency of the order.

The original sentence was imposed in November 2022 for assault, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and carrying an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat. Wells-Smith was re-sentenced for those offences and was given consecutive jail sentences for each, including the commission of an offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed in March last year for damaging property at an address in Boroughbridge.

The consecutive sentences for each breach culminated in an immediate 16-week prison term.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on January 8:

Stuart Matthew Fletcher, 47, from Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman.

The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Fletcher, currently residing at the Travelodge hotel in Harrogate, from contacting, pestering, intimidating and threatening or inflicting violence on the woman.