1. James Connors

James William Connors, aged 29-years-old, has been recalled to prison after breaching his curfew. North Yorkshire Police believe that he may be in West Yorkshire, possibly Morley and he also has links to Malton. Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Connors and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to get in touch.

Photo: North Yorkshire Police