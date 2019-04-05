These are the 7 most targeted streets in Harrogate for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 34 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Crossways Drive There were eight reports of burglary on or near Crossways Drive

2. Shopping Area There were four reports of burglary in or near a shopping area close to Cambridge Street

3. Regent Avenue There were three reports of burglary on or near Regent Avenue

4. Highgate Park There were three reports of burglary on or near Highgate Park

