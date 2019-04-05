There were a total of 34 burglary reports in Harrogate in January 2019

These are the 7 most targeted streets in Harrogate for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 34 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were eight reports of burglary on or near Crossways Drive

1. Crossways Drive

There were four reports of burglary in or near a shopping area close to Cambridge Street

2. Shopping Area

There were three reports of burglary on or near Regent Avenue

3. Regent Avenue

There were three reports of burglary on or near Highgate Park

4. Highgate Park

