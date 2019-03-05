These are the 6 areas with the highest reports of car crime in the Harrogate district- how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of car crime across the Harrogate district.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of car crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 40 reports of car crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

1. Calcutt area - 12 There were 12 reports of car crime in the Calcutt area.

2. York Road area - 7 There were seven reports of car crime in the York Road area.

3. Starbeck area - 6 There were six reports of car crime in the Starbeck area.

4. Bilton area - 4 There were four reports of car crime in the Bilton area.

