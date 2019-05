The latest crime figures for Harrogate have been made available by North Yorkshire Police, revealing the areas which have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour.

This data is based on the latest available information from police.uk, which tracks reports of antisocial behaviour for March 2019 - the latest crime statistics available. There were a total of 244 antisocial behaviour reports. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 10 reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Strawberry Dale

There were 10 reports of antisocial behaviour in or near a shopping area close to Cambridge Road

There were eight reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Haywra Street

There were seven reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Omega Street

There were six reports of antisocial behaviour in or near a parking area close to Montpellier Road

There were six reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Valley Drive

There were six reports of antisocial behaviour in or near a petrol station close to Ripon Road

There were five reports of antisocial behaviour in or near Harrogate District Hospital

There were four reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Prospect Place