There were a total of 622 crime reports in Harrogate in January 2019

These are the 11 worst areas in Harrogate for crime in 2019 according to Police - how does you area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 622 crime reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 21 reports of crime on or near Black Dragon Parade

1. Black Dragon Parade

There were 21 reports of crime on or near Black Dragon Parade
There were 13 reports of crime in or near a shopping area by Cambridge Street

2. Shopping Area

There were 13 reports of crime in or near a shopping area by Cambridge Street
There were nine reports of crime on or near Parliament Street

3. Parliament Street

There were nine reports of crime on or near Parliament Street
There were eight reports of crime on or near Rudbeck Crescent

4. Rudbeck Crescent

There were eight reports of crime on or near Rudbeck Crescent
