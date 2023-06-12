Theft of golf clubs in Harrogate sparks plea for witnesses from North Yorkshire Police

The appeal for witnesses and information comes after a car parked at The Camberley guest house in Harrogate was broken into and golf equipment stolen from the boot

At some point between 5.30pm Thursday, June 8 and 7.30am on Friday, June 9 June a Volkswagen Polo which was parked in the guest house car park was broken into and some golf clubs manufactured by John Letters, one of the world’s oldest golf club makers, and a Callaway driver were stolen.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1442 Seth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.