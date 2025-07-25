Theft of almost £400 worth of alcohol from Harrogate shop causes police to launch CCTV appeal

The incident occurred at approximately 9am on Thursday, May 15, at Morrisons on Plumpton Park.

North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: “This incident involved the theft of nearly £400 worth of alcohol. Contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Scott Nixon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250091400 when passing on information.”