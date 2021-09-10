The latest Harrogate court cases to be heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates' Court

The following were heard on August 13:

Derek Ainslie, 38, was fined £80 for breaching an anti-social behaviour order by remaining on premises at an address in Avenue Grove, Harrogate. Ainslie, of West Street, Bridlington, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge following the offence on July 5. There was no separate penalty for breaching a conditional discharge which had been imposed by Humber magistrates for a previous offence of shop theft.

Joseph Bedford, 25, of North Road, Ripon, was given an 18-month motoring ban and fined £300 for drink-driving. He was stopped on the B2625 at Duck Hill, Ripon, on July 10, when a breath test revealed he was almost twice the legal limit for alcohol. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Harrogate Magistrates' Courts.

Nathan Rand, 27, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was given an 18-month community order for harassing a named woman and assaulting a man. The harassment occurred between January 1 and April 5 in Harrogate. The community order includes 120 hours’ unpaid work and a 35-day rehabilitation programme. Rand was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £95. Rand assaulted the named man at a flat in High Street, Harrogate, on Christmas Day 2020. He was slapped with an 18-month restraining order for this offence which prohibits him entering a named address in Harrogate and bans him from contacting the victim.

Tommaso Aufiero, 43, of Yarrow Drive, Harrogate, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for driving while disqualified. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance on Queens Road, Harrogate, on April 15. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Sam Braithwaite, 28, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, was jailed for eight months for carrying knives and possessing cannabis and cocaine. He was first stopped in Gallows Hill, Ripon, on September 16, 2020, when he was found with a lock knife and drugs including 0.88g grammes of cocaine. He was arrested again on February 1 this year when he was found to be drug-driving in Aberford, Leeds. Braithwaite was driving a Ford Focus which was stopped in Main Street. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine. He was given a 40-month driving ban for that offence, committed while on bail for the previous matters. He was also found to be in possession of cannabis and a hunting knife. In addition to the prison sentence, he was made to pay a statutory surcharge of £156.

Sergiu Lungu, 39, was handed a restraining order for assaulting a named woman at a flat in Harrogate and causing over £2,000 of damage to property. The attack happened at an address in Dragon Parade on April 6 when Lungu also damaged doors, a window and internal fittings worth £2,560, belonging to a named man. Lungu, of Cleveland Road, Manchester, received a 12-month community order including a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and 25-day rehabilitation course. The two-year restraining order bans him from contacting the female victim and entering Dragon Parade. He was also made to pay the owner of the property £2,560 compensation, as well as £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The following was heard on August 14:

Jordan Michael Lee, 27, from Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour at a bar in Harrogate. The offence occurred at the Viper Rooms in Parliament Street on July 5. Lee, of The Shepherdies, North Stainley, was also fined £253 for failing to surrender to court custody on August 12 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 statutory surcharge.

The following was heard on August 16:

Darren Beeforth, 36, was jailed for 12 weeks for a drunken assault on a named woman at an address in Harrogate. The attack occurred at a property in Eleanor Drive on August 14. Beeforth, of Woodfield Road, Harrogate, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128. There was no separate penalty for damaging planters belonging to the same woman at an address in Killinghall on the same day.

The following were heard on August 17:

Ian Andrew Hayes, 19, of Ash Tree Walk, Tadcaster, was fined £40 and had four points added to his licence for careless driving in Bilborough. The offence occurred on Tadcaster Road on December 29 last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard on August 18: