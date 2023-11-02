The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court on October 25

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 25:

John Simon Bintcliffe, 57, from Masham, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on The A19 at Crathorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was driving a Ford Transit which was travelling at a speed exceeding 60mph on November 13, 2022.

The latest cases have been heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. (National World/311208ARpic1)

He was fined £96 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £38 surcharge.

Peter Lawrence, 65, of Roseville Drive, Harrogate, was given a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance.

He was driving a Mercedes Benz when the offence was detected on the A61 at Ripon on January 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £180 surcharge.

Thomas William Cussons, 84, from Boroughbridge, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance.

He was driving a Kia Picanto when the offence was detected on the A168 at Roecliffe on November 22 last year.

The pensioner, of Ripon Road, Kirby Hill, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £48 statutory surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Cuthbert Mayo, 31, of Long Street, Topcliffe, received a six-month driving ban for speeding on the A167.

He was driving a Ford Focus which was travelling above the speed limit in an extended 30mph zone at Anchor Dikes, Topcliffe, in November 2022.