The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court on October 25
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 25:
John Simon Bintcliffe, 57, from Masham, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on The A19 at Crathorne.
He was driving a Ford Transit which was travelling at a speed exceeding 60mph on November 13, 2022.
He was fined £96 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £38 surcharge.
Peter Lawrence, 65, of Roseville Drive, Harrogate, was given a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance.
He was driving a Mercedes Benz when the offence was detected on the A61 at Ripon on January 30.
He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £180 surcharge.
Thomas William Cussons, 84, from Boroughbridge, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance.
He was driving a Kia Picanto when the offence was detected on the A168 at Roecliffe on November 22 last year.
The pensioner, of Ripon Road, Kirby Hill, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £48 statutory surcharge.
William Cuthbert Mayo, 31, of Long Street, Topcliffe, received a six-month driving ban for speeding on the A167.
He was driving a Ford Focus which was travelling above the speed limit in an extended 30mph zone at Anchor Dikes, Topcliffe, in November 2022.
He was fined £174 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £70 surcharge.