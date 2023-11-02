News you can trust since 1836
The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court on October 25

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 25:

John Simon Bintcliffe, 57, from Masham, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on The A19 at Crathorne.

He was driving a Ford Transit which was travelling at a speed exceeding 60mph on November 13, 2022.

The latest cases have been heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. (National World/311208ARpic1)The latest cases have been heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. (National World/311208ARpic1)
He was fined £96 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £38 surcharge.

Peter Lawrence, 65, of Roseville Drive, Harrogate, was given a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance.

He was driving a Mercedes Benz when the offence was detected on the A61 at Ripon on January 30.

He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £180 surcharge.

Thomas William Cussons, 84, from Boroughbridge, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance.

He was driving a Kia Picanto when the offence was detected on the A168 at Roecliffe on November 22 last year.

The pensioner, of Ripon Road, Kirby Hill, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £48 statutory surcharge.

William Cuthbert Mayo, 31, of Long Street, Topcliffe, received a six-month driving ban for speeding on the A167.

He was driving a Ford Focus which was travelling above the speed limit in an extended 30mph zone at Anchor Dikes, Topcliffe, in November 2022.

He was fined £174 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £70 surcharge.