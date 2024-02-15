The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court on February 9

Adam Smith, 42, of Stage Coach Drive, Boroughbridge, was made to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with its requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in November and December last year. The original order was varied to include an extra 10 hours of rehabilitation activity. The other original requirements such as unpaid work would continue.

Adam Jennings, 31, of Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out extra unpaid work for failing to comply with post-sentence supervision requirements. He breached the order by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor following his release from a period of imprisonment. Jennings admitted missing three supervision appointments in November and December 2023. To mark the breach, the court made a supervision default order under which Jennings must complete an extra 30 hours’ unpaid work before the end of the supervision period.