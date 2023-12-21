The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court on December 5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 15:

Ross Garry, 34, of Langcliffe Avenue East, Harrogate, was ordered to complete an 80-day alcohol-abstinence programme after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions in October and November. Garry admitted the breach but was sentenced on the original offence for which the community order was imposed in April, namely failing to stop after a road-traffic accident in Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate, which caused damage to street furniture and a gate. He also failed to report the accident to police as soon as was reasonably practicable. To mark the breach, the court imposed a new 12-month community order under which Garry must abstain from drinking alcohol for 80 days and will be monitored. He must also complete up to 14 days’ rehabilitation activity.

John Leslie Norman, 41, received an 18-month community order and was slapped with a restraining order for harassing a named Ripon woman and damaging her property. Norman, of Cherry Croft, Northallerton, damaged a window at the woman’s home on Oak Road on March 10 and harassed her between March 10 and April 30 by turning up at her home. As part of the order, Norman must engage in a Building Better Relationships programme and complete up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity. The five-year restraining order prohibits him from contacting the victim and going near her home in Ripon. He was also ordered to pay her £204 compensation and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

Natalie Jayne Ives, 31, of Mount Parade, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. She breached the order’s requirements by skipping two rehabilitation-activity appointments in August and September. The original order, which was imposed in March, was varied to include up to four days’ extra rehabilitation activity.

Jonathan Procter, 45, of Coppice Gate, Harrogate, was fined £519 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged motoring offence. Procter was found guilty of failing to provide police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an MG-ZT-T which was allegedly involved in a speeding offence. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £208 statutory surcharge. A separate allegation of speeding on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate on June 4 last year was dismissed, with no evidence offered, after he denied the allegation.

Malcolm Grange, 70, of Bryony Road, Harrogate, was fined £180 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged motoring offence. He was found guilty of failing to provide North Yorkshire Police with information relating to the driver of a Peugeot 308 which was allegedly involved in a speeding offence. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £72 surcharge. A further allegation of speeding on the B6451 at Dacre in February last year was withdrawn after he denied the allegation.

