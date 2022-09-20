The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court from September 7 to September 12

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 7:

Andrew Freestone, 46, of Nestfield Close, Harrogate, was fined £307 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the Settle Bypass.

He was in a BMW 320D which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on March 12. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 surcharge.

The latest cases from Harrogate Magistrates' Court.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 8:

Sarah Catherine Brent, 52, of Schoolhouse Terrace, Kirk Deighton, was fined £400 for possessing heroin. She was found with a wrap of the Class A drug in Forest Avenue, Harrogate, on April 16. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Emily Harris-Jones, 18, of Beech Street, Harrogate, was ordered to pay just under £150 compensation after she admitted four counts of shop theft at the Co-op and assaulting a named man.

The offences occurred on August 18 and 22, when Harris-Jones stole various amounts of alcohol from the shop in High Street, Harrogate. She assaulted the male victim at the Co-op on August 22.

She was ordered to pay him £100 compensation and £48.95 to the Co-op for the theft of the goods.

Jongkol Messenger, 62, of Oakdale Rise, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing a dog.

Messenger admitted stealing the dog from a named man in Swan Road, Harrogate. The theft occurred on August 1. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Danny Smyth, 18, of Pannal Green, Pannal, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate town centre. The incident occurred in Parliament Street on August 21. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 statutory surcharge.

Crayge William Revell, 33, was fined £133 for two offences of criminal damage. He admitted causing £200 damage to doors at Wonderland in North Street, Ripon.

The offences occurred on May 12. He was ordered to pay Wonderland £200 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Chelsea Jane Brotherton, 19, of Harrogate Road, Huby, was fined £40 and had five points added to her licence for causing an accident which injured a named youth and then failing to report the accident.

Brotherton admitted the offence which occurred in Ripon Market Place on July 18. She was driving a Ford car which caused injury to the male victim, who can’t be named for legal reasons. Brotherton then failed to report the accident “as soon as was reasonably practicable”. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £14 victim surcharge.

The court was satisfied that the “extremely strong personal mitigation” in respect of Brotherton warranted deviating from the sentencing guidelines for such an offence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 9:

Former Harrogate teacher Matthew Shillito, 43, was given an 18-month community order for making over 3,000 indecent images of children.

Shillito, of Gordon Avenue, Harrogate, was found guilty of one count of making 3,829 Category C images and a further count of making 20 Category B images between September 2007 and December 2015. As part of the order, Shillito - who was sacked from his job after the offences came to light - must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 24 days’ rehabilitation activity.

He was placed on the sex-offenders’ register for five years and made subject to a five-year sexual-harm prevention order to curb his internet activities and allow police to monitor his online use. He was also ordered to pay £600 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

Lewis Edmondson, 19, of Byland Place, Harrogate, was given a 16-week suspended jail sentence for carrying a flick knife while under the influence of drugs. He was caught with the blade at a property on Woodfield Road, Harrogate, on July 7, 2021.

A custodial sentence was imposed because Edmondson was carrying the knife while “under the influence” and tried to evade arrest. There was no separate penalty for possessing cannabis. During the 12-month suspension period, Edmondson will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 35 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

Adam Jennings, 30, of North Street, Ripon, was spared jail after breaching a suspended prison sentence by failing to attend an unpaid-work session and probation appointment. Jennings failed to turn up for unpaid community work on June 19 and then failed to show up for a probation appointment four days later.

The original offence for which he was given the suspended sentence in February was threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph or film of a named woman with intent to cause her distress.

The 18-week suspended jail sentence was ordered to continue but wasn’t activated because Jennings had been suffering from depression since the order was made which explained his absence from the appointments. He had also secured full-time employment and accommodation which he would lose if he were sent to jail.

However, he must continue to comply with the original requirements of the order, namely attending a rehabilitation course and unpaid work during the two-year suspension period.

Matthew Liam Tuck, 27, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £180 for failing to comply with post-custodial supervision and prison-licence conditions. Tuck failed to keep in touch with his supervisor on August 1 and 8 when he was supposed to provide the authorities with a sample to test whether he had been using drugs.

Israar Ahmed Yapp, 35, of High Street, Boroughbridge, was fined £346 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by skipping an unpaid-working session and probation appointment. The breach offences occurred on July 3 and 7.

Matthew O’Brien, 36, of Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, was given a 27-week motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate.

O’Brien was driving a Ssangyong vehicle which was stopped on Skipton Road on March 31. A blood test revealed he was almost three times the drink-drive limit. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £46 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 12:

Elaine Manaley, 55, of Dene Park, Harrogate, received a nine-week suspended jail sentence for an “appalling” attack on a named woman and failing to surrender to court custody.

Manaley was found guilty of assault by beating and damaging the victim’s glasses and her watch. The attack occurred in Dene Park, Harrogate, on August 2 last year. She was ordered to pay the victim £274 compensation and £620 costs. Manaley failed to turn up at court on four separate occasions following her arrest.

Charlie Roy Nelson, 28, of Woodfield View, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order and was banned from keeping animals for five years after he was found guilty of neglecting his two dogs.

Nelson failed to ensure that the needs of a lurcher called Smudge and a mastiff-type dog called Rocco were met in that he failed to provide a suitable environment for them at a property in High Street, Harrogate. It was also found that they were in poor body condition. The offence was proved in Nelson’s absence.