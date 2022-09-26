The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court from September 12 to September 15

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 12:

Jasmine Aspey, 24, of Skelton-on-Ure, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named woman at a flat in Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Leeds Road on July 28, 2021. Aspey, of Skelton Village, must complete a 60-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity as part of the order.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

She was also ordered to pay the victim £150 compensation, along with £105 prosecution costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 13:

Philip Stanyon, 48, of Wincup Lane, Boroughbridge, was fined £320 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at Malton.

He was in an Audi A6 which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on October 6 last year.

He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Vladislav Zaiko, 21, of Pinewood Gate, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named man at a town-centre bar.

The attack occurred at the Mojo bar in Parliament Street on February 25. As part of the order, Zaiko must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and was excluded from Mojo for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 15:

Oliver Bayliss, 35, of Hillside, Follifoot, received a 20-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate town centre.

He was stopped in Station Parade on August 27 when a breath test revealed he was more than twice the drink-drivel limit.

Bayliss was fined £980 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £392 surcharge.

Darren Gardiner, 38, of Newby Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly.

The incident occurred in Grantley Drive, Harrogate, on August 27.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

Brandon Hyde, 19, of Manor Close, Melmerby, was fined £120 for possessing cocaine in Harrogate town centre.

He was caught with the Class A drug on Montpellier Hill on May 6.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Jake Perks, 32, of Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing a £24,000 Rolex watch from a named man at a Harrogate hotel.

The theft occurred at the Rudding Park Hotel in Follifoot on April 22. As part of the order, Perks will have to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Ian Tannahill, 30, of Manor Gardens, Killinghall, was fined £233 for being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate.

The offence occurred on August 28.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £93 surcharge.

Robert John Woodhouse, 33, of Bondgate, Ripon, received an 18-month community order and had six points added to his licence for driving while disqualified twice within the space of five weeks.

Woodhouse was driving a Vauxhall Astra when the first offence was detected on the A1(M) at Boroughbridge on February 23.

The second offence was detected in Westgate, Ripon, on March 31.

As part of the order, Woodhouse will have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Charlie Paul Williams, 24, received an 18-month driving ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.