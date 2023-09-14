The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 5 and September 11

Watch more videos on Shots!

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 5:

Kyle Bleasdale, 37, of Harlow Crescent, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for dangerous driving. He was driving a BMW when the offence occurred on Otley Road, Harrogate, on November 29 last year. He was fined £692 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £277.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 6:

Sidney William Cox, 61, of Southgate, Ripon, was fined £80 and had five points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Honda vehicle on a stretch of the M62 in Liverpool which was subject to a 50mph limit when the offence occurred. He was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge, but the court didn’t impose a driving ban due to work and family commitments and the fact that Cox would lose his job if he wasn’t able to use his vehicle.

Daniel Tennant, 38, of Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe, received a six-month driving ban for speeding. The disqualification was imposed under the totting-up procedure. He was driving a Nissan Navara which was travelling above the 60mph speed limit on the A65 at Skipton in October 2022. Tennant was fined £146 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £58 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 7:

Deborah Patterson, 61, of Southville Terrace, Harrogate, was fined over £1,200 for being in charge of a dangerously-out-of-control dog which injured a named man. The incident occurred on Ripon Road, Harrogate, on August 1, 2022. Patterson admitted being the owner of a boxer dog which was dangerously out of control and which injured the victim. She was fined £1,296 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim. The court decided not to impose a destruction order on the dog, having taken account of “all of the circumstances including the temperament and previous history of the dog, the suitability of the defendant to own and ensure the safety of the dog, and the representations of the complainants”. The court was satisfied that the dog was “not a danger to the public”. Patterson was ordered to pay a further £100 compensation after she admitted a separate offence of being in charge of the same dog which was dangerously out of control on Ripon Road and Skipton Road on August 9 last year.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 11: