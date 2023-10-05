The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 26 and September 29

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 26:

Leanne Hughes, 30, of Hawthorne Close, Markington, was fined £40 and had three points added to her licence for speeding on the A6055 at Minskip. She was driving a Vauxhall Astra which was travelling at a speed exceeding 30mph on a restricted-speed road on September 29 last year. She was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 statutory surcharge.

Jamie Alexander Wallace, 47, of Walton Road, Wetherby, was fined £115 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving a Mercedes Vito which was travelling above 30mph on the A659 York Road at Tadcaster in November 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £46 surcharge. Wallace was presently subject to an existing six-month driving ban for totting offences in August and September last year, but the bench decided not to impose another disqualification because it would be “unjust”.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 28:

Yoko Banks, 75, of Woodlands Road, Harrogate, was fined £120 and had six points added to her licence for driving without a licence. She was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun in West Park Street, Harrogate, when the offence was detected on January 6, 2021. The former guest-house owner was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. In August 2021, Banks was jailed for three-and-a-half years after she admitted three counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis in connection with a mega-money drug plot involving an organised Albanian crime gang.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 29:

